The old Cross Daggers pub on Market Place, Woodhouse, is Grade II-listed and is described as the oldest building in the Sheffield suburb of Woodhouse. It is currently home to the Indian restaurant Spice & Rice, and there is no suggestion this is closing.
The two-storey stone building is being marketed by Christie & Co and is listed on Rightmove with an asking price of £300,000. The sales brochure describes the property as a ‘stunning period building’, with the interior retaining ‘all its original features’. “The freeholders are looking to sell the existing freehold or find a new tenant to restore this building to its former glory,” it states.
It continues: “Any new tenant or freeholder has the opportunity to renovate the upstairs and extend or diversify the current business, or trade as is in the current area that is being use.”