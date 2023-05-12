News you can trust since 1887
Old Cross Daggers Woodhouse: 'Oldest' building in Sheffield suburb goes up for sale

One of Sheffield’s oldest buildings, dating back to around 1658, has been put up for sale.

By Robert Cumber
Published 12th May 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 08:59 BST

The old Cross Daggers pub on Market Place, Woodhouse, is Grade II-listed and is described as the oldest building in the Sheffield suburb of Woodhouse. It is currently home to the Indian restaurant Spice & Rice, and there is no suggestion this is closing.

The two-storey stone building is being marketed by Christie & Co and is listed on Rightmove with an asking price of £300,000. The sales brochure describes the property as a ‘stunning period building’, with the interior retaining ‘all its original features’. “The freeholders are looking to sell the existing freehold or find a new tenant to restore this building to its former glory,” it states.

It continues: “Any new tenant or freeholder has the opportunity to renovate the upstairs and extend or diversify the current business, or trade as is in the current area that is being use.”

The Cross Daggers pub in Woodhouse, Sheffield, as it looked in 1966. The Grade II-listed building, which dates back to around 1658, is today home to an Indian restaurant called Spice & Rice. The building is up for sale with an asking price of £300,000. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield NewspapersThe Cross Daggers pub in Woodhouse, Sheffield, as it looked in 1966. The Grade II-listed building, which dates back to around 1658, is today home to an Indian restaurant called Spice & Rice. The building is up for sale with an asking price of £300,000. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers
The Cross Daggers pub in Woodhouse, Sheffield, as it looked in 1966. The Grade II-listed building, which dates back to around 1658, is today home to an Indian restaurant called Spice & Rice. The building is up for sale with an asking price of £300,000. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

It adds: “Although the building is listed it could hold a variety of different hospitality uses, such as a restaurant of any cuisine or a real ale pub that it once was.”

The Cross Daggers pub closed in the late 1960s, it is understood.

