Millions have been spent developing it, with The Moor and the Leopold Square developments just some of the improvements over the years. Fargate is also set for a re-vamp in a bid to breathe new life into the city centre.

But many will still remember the way things used to be in the Steel City. These pictures, donated by Picture Sheffield, the city’s archive collection, give you the perfect excuse to take a walk down memory lane and see the bygone shops and retailers from over the years.