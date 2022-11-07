News you can trust since 1887
High Street outside Nos 10-12, H. Samuel Ltd., Jewellers, 1954

Nostalgic pictures showing what Sheffield's High Street looked like in the 1950s and 60s

Sheffield city centre has changed beyond recognition over the years.

By Claire Lewis
9 minutes ago

Millions have been spent developing it, with The Moor and the Leopold Square developments just some of the improvements over the years. Fargate is also set for a re-vamp in a bid to breathe new life into the city centre.

But many will still remember the way things used to be in the Steel City. These pictures, donated by Picture Sheffield, the city’s archive collection, give you the perfect excuse to take a walk down memory lane and see the bygone shops and retailers from over the years.

1. Market Place

High Street looking towards Market Place and T.B. and W. Cockayne Ltd, Nos 1-13, Angel Street, 1950s

Photo: Picture SHeffield

2. Crossing the road

Shoppers crossing High Street, 1952

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Former Burton Montague

High Street looking towards Market Place and shell of former Burton Montague (nineteen years after Blitz), No 59/65, C and A Modes Ltd., right, 1959

Photo: picture sheffield

4. From Commercial Street junction

High Street from Commercial Street junction, 1955

Photo: Picture Sheffield

SheffieldFargate
