The organisation is a public body that helps people care for, enjoy and celebrate England's spectacular historic environment.

It protects, champions and saves the places that define who we are and where we've come from as a nation.

Its website says: “We care passionately about the stories they tell, the ideas they represent and the people who live, work and play among them.

“Working with communities and specialists we share our passion, knowledge and skills to inspire interest, care and conservation, so everyone can keep enjoying and looking after the history that surrounds us all.”

From old pubs and beautiful churches to venues like The Crucible Theatre and the City Hall in Sheffield, the majority of the locations given special status would come first on any roll call of Sheffield’s most precious places.

But less obvious spots have been listed too – ones that might not even catch the eye on a day-to-day basis.

Here are some of the most unusual listed buildings in Sheffield.

1. Sewer gas lamp near Bramall Lane This sewer gas lamp is Grade II-listed and sits north of the junction of Cherry Street and Lancing Road, near Bramall Lane stadium. Cast iron and painted blue, it dates from the late 19th century and was made by the Webb Lamp Company. There are still several of these lamps across Sheffield, generally in hilly areas - they were intended to remove sewer gases and their hazards, and produced a soft glow. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. James Montgomery memorial drinking fountain Dating from around 1875, the fountain on Broad Lane is Grade II-listed and was erected in memory of James Montgomery, the journalist and hymn-writer. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Electric transformer, Fulwood Hidden out of the way at the junction of Storth Lane and Belgrave Road, this is Grade II-listed as it is an early example of electricity distribution equipment. Dating from around 1900, it was made by the British Electric Transformer Co., of Hayes, Middlesex, and has two pairs of double doors on opposite sides. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Grimesthorpe Pump Situated on Upwell Lane, the old village water pump is Grade II-listed and dates from 1836. Made from cast iron, its handle has gone missing. Photo: Wikimedia Commons Photo Sales