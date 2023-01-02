Nine great pictures of landlords and landladies behind the bar in Sheffield pubs during the 1990s

The landlords and landladies pictured here were familiar faces in Sheffield pubs during the 1990s.
Some of the pubs which feature in this list such as The Harlequin, Banker’s Draft and All Bar One are still operating today, while others have sadly closed.
Scroll through and see how many of the pubs you recognise.
1. Newt and Chambers
Landlord of the Newt and Chambers pub on Charles Street Spencer Treasure with barmaid Kath dressed in French costume in 1996 to protest over the tax on British beer and French beer
Photo: JPI Media
2. All Bar One
Staff at the All Bar One in Leopold Street in 1997 this side of the bar left to right bar manager Ruth Soloway and assistant manager Clare
Photo: JPI Media
3. The Red Lion pub
Pictured at The Red Lion pub, London Road, Heeley back in 1997 was landlord David Tullerfield and wife Sharon
Photo: JPI Media
4. The Stag
Staff and customers celebrating The Stag on Psalter Lane getting a service award in 1997
Photo: JPI Media