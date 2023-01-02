News you can trust since 1887
Some of the landlords and landladies who have run Sheffield's pubs over the years

Nine great pictures of landlords and landladies behind the bar in Sheffield pubs during the 1990s

The landlords and landladies pictured here were familiar faces in Sheffield pubs during the 1990s.

By Sarah Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 3:11pm

Some of the pubs which feature in this list such as The Harlequin, Banker’s Draft and All Bar One are still operating today, while others have sadly closed.

Scroll through and see how many of the pubs you recognise.

1. Newt and Chambers

Landlord of the Newt and Chambers pub on Charles Street Spencer Treasure with barmaid Kath dressed in French costume in 1996 to protest over the tax on British beer and French beer

Photo: JPI Media

2. All Bar One

Staff at the All Bar One in Leopold Street in 1997 this side of the bar left to right bar manager Ruth Soloway and assistant manager Clare

Photo: JPI Media

3. The Red Lion pub

Pictured at The Red Lion pub, London Road, Heeley back in 1997 was landlord David Tullerfield and wife Sharon

Photo: JPI Media

4. The Stag

Staff and customers celebrating The Stag on Psalter Lane getting a service award in 1997

Photo: JPI Media

