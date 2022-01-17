Midwives, nursing staff and protesters are pictured at a demonstration to keep the Nether Edge Maternity Unit open in 1987

Local cutler George Wostenholm bought a large area of land to the east of Brincliffe Edge in 1836 and lived in Kenwood House which is now the Kenwood Hall Hotel.

Nether Edge is a thriving neighbourhood today and home to schools, churches and community groups.

Our pictures put the focus on the more recent history in Nether Edge – can you spot anyone you know?

Regulars at the Union Hotel, Nether Edge pulled themselves together in a tug of war contest to raise money for Alzheimer's Disease Association in November 1999. Pictured are the Merlin Theatre and St Andrew's Scouts teams.

The buildings have changed little since this picture from Victorian times with the horse-drawn tram making its way up Moncrieffe Road apart from the tram stop which can be seen in the centre.

Children from the Montessori school in Psalter Lane are pictured during their Christmas production at the Merlin Theatre, Nether Edge, in 1996.

Farmers' markets in Nether Edge have been a long-standing part of the community. Here, the Sheffield Country Market stall is attracting attention at the Farmers Market on Nether Edge Road in 2008

The Duchess of Kent meets staff and patients at Nether Edge Hospital in 1969

Members of the Prince's Trust are pictured helping to restore the ornamental ponds at the Merlin Theatre, Nether Edge, in 1997