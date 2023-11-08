It also wants to hear from those who went back early and those who did not strike at all

The 40th anniversary of the miners’ strike will be commemorated with a major exhibition - and your memories are needed.

Next year, the National Coal Mining Museum is presenting ’84-85 - The Longest Year’ focusing on the memories and stories of those who lived through it.

It wants to hear from anyone who experienced the strike at the time - mineworker, relative of a miner or someone who lived in a mining communities during 1984/85. As well as those who were on strike for the full year it wants to hear from two under-represented groups: those who went back early and those who did not strike at all.

Anne Bradley, curator, social and oral history, said: “We want to look at the strike in its broadest context and that includes the stories of those who went back to work early and those who chose not to strike, but we do not have the objects to support this. By contributing memories, members of the public have the chance to have their say while also committing their own story to the permanent collection for future generations to learn from.”

Go to ncm.org.uk/84-85-memories to submit text, photographs, video or audio. To be interviewed email [email protected]

1 . Do you remember how the Miners' Strike impacted on people from Sheffield and South Yorkshire between 1984-5? Do you remember how the Miners' Strike impacted on people from Sheffield and South Yorkshire between 1984-5? Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2 . Arthur Scargill Arthur Scargill speaking at a miners’ rally in Barnsley in September 1984. The dispute had started in Yorkshire in March of that year and within days half the country’s mineworkers had walked out in protest over pit closures. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

3 . Brookhouse Women’s Group Brookhouse Women’s Group showing their support for the miners in March 1985. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales