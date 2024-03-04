News you can trust since 1887
The 1984 Battle of Orgreave is one of the best-known flashpoints of the miners' strike, and is still a major focus of controversy over policing methods against NUM pickets

Miners' strike anniversary: Black and white photos capture Battle of Orgreave 40 years ago

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the start of the national miners’ strike.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 4th Mar 2024, 10:36 GMT

On March 5, 1984, Yorkshire miners walked out after the National Coal Board announced the closure of Cortonwood Colliery, Barnsley.

What followed was a year in which the strike divided communities and shaped British history.

The Battle of Orgreave – the bloodiest day of the strike – saw miners and hundreds of officers from South Yorkshire Police and other forces clashing at a British Steel coking plant near Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Officers on the day carried riot shields and batons, and were pictured bearing down on strikers on horseback. Protestors were pictured afterwards covered in blood.

It was followed by the attempted prosecution of miners for rioting.

A report in 2015 by the police watchdog, the IOPC, said there was “evidence of excessive violence by police officers, a false narrative from police exaggerating violence by miners, perjury by officers giving evidence to prosecute the arrested men, and an apparent cover-up of that perjury by senior officers”.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a rally by the Orgreave Truth & Justice Campaign on June 18, 2024, on the actual 40th anniversary of the clash, where they will call for a public inquiry into police conduct.

Riot police line up at Orgreave

1. Wall of shields

Riot police line up at Orgreave Photo: Dennis Lound

Pickets and mounted police at Orgreave

2. Horse charge

Pickets and mounted police at Orgreave Photo: Dennis Lound

Lines of police moving forward

3. Police lines

Lines of police moving forward Photo: Dennis Lound

Riot police and pickets at Orgreave

4. Police arrests 1

Riot police and pickets at Orgreave Photo: Dennis Lound

