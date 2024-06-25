Looking Back: Why not let your husband take over the household chores?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Retirement can be a massive life change and described as akin to bereavement. Although you’ll actually never see written on anyone’s gravestone ‘He wished he’d spent more time in the office!’

For men particularly, leaving work can be a real loss of identity. Once you were important. You had a title, responsibilities and now all that counts for nothing.

Even when you pop back in to work, they’re not bothered. It’s just not the same – someone else is sitting at your desk. They don’t care how you used to do things. After a while you don’t go in anymore.

At home men can be like a spare part. ‘Twice as much husband and half as much money’ may well be a true saying for many women

Retirement affects different sexes different ways.

Women have spent their lives working outside the home, bringing up children whilst fitting in the shopping, washing, ironing, and cooking.

These have been everyday tasks and the only thing that alters when they retire are that there are usually no children at home.

Men often define themselves by their jobs. In many cases it became their lives and when they are no longer part of that world, they struggle to find a new identity and can struggle to fill up their time with things that they formally did in their spare time like decorating and gardening.

Reading the daily paper doesn’t take forever.

Retirement should be talked and planned for. With patience, planning, determination, and a positive attitude it can be the best time of your lives.

I have heard women say how much they are dreading their husband’s retirement. Why look upon having him at home as your personal Armageddon? Be pleased that he no longer has to go to work on cold mornings.

In the case of men they often become the fount of all knowledge. When you thought you’d been doing a pretty good job all these years of housework, cleaning, washing and cooking, they suddenly know a better way of doing it.

So, let him get on with it. You sit down and watch Loose Women!