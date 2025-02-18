Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Have you noticed how small tins and boxes of chocolates seem these days? They were hitting the shops for weeks before Christmas. Although, Cadburys have refuted claims that tins of Roses have got any smaller.

Finger biscuits have shrunk, Dairy Milk has now got rounded edges, and raisins in bars of fruit and nut have been replaced by sultanas. Is there no end to what we have to endure?

Although, given that many of us lived through some lean years before confectionery came off ration in 1953, we’re thankful for what we get.

Once sweets started to appear in the shops after rationing, there was no stopping us! Everyone has their memories of their favourite sweets. Blackjacks, pear drops, sherbet fountains, dolly mixtures, gob stoppers, parma violets, wine gums, which have never contained any wine, so that they didn’t upset the teetotal father of Charles Gordon Maynard who created them, spangles, Jelly Babies, which were originally called Peace Babies in 1918 to commemorate the end of World War 1.

Liquorice Allsorts cubes come along the conveyor belt for sorting at the George Bassetts factory in Sheffield in February 1972

A Mars Bar was one of our greatest treats during the 1950s. I can remember my mother carefully cutting the small bar into slices so that my sister and I could feast on it!

Here in Sheffield, our most famous confectionery manufacturer has always been George Bassett’s. They have existed ever since 1899 when a salesman dropped a tray of sweet samples, mixing them all up and creating Bassett’s Liquorice Allsorts. You can go on for ever about the sweets you most loved as a child. Flying Saucers were recently voted the all-time children’s favourite.

Once television advertising started we made up for lost time. ‘Don’t forget the fruit gums mum’ was a popular refrain, until it was felt that it put too much pressure on mothers to spend money and it was changed to ‘Don’t forget the fruit gums, chum!’ There were sensual adverts for Cadburys Flake, having a break with KitKat, Five Boys chocolate bars with faces of small boys with emotions ranging from despair to elation, ‘Murray Mint, the too good to hurry mint’ and Nestles Milky Bar Kid when Terry Brook became the first kid in 1961, earning £10 per advert and as many chocolate bars as he could possibly eat!