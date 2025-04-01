Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drinking isn’t quite what it used to be! That doesn’t mean that no one drinks alcohol anymore, far from it! It’s just that nothing is the same as it was when there was a public house on every corner, not to mention the working men’s clubs.

Sheffield Retro - Your regular digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems that since 2000, 13000 pubs have closed in the UK, to include 4327 in Yorkshire alone.

There are countless reasons. Drinking at home, Supermarket sales providing cheaper booze, the popularity of wine, city centre clubs, smoking ban and amazingly Netflix!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When I was young, pubs were very much a male environment. No groups of ladies or hen parties. In

Famous local names to appear at Dial House Club down the years included Tony Christie, Dave Berry, Joe Cocker and Marti Caine

fact it wasn’t until 1982 that lone females were legally allowed by pub landlords to purchase a drink. They had to get a man to do it for them!

In the 1950s opening hours were quite strict. 11.00 am until 10 pm and only five hours on Sundays. In 1964 a new licensing law extended the closing time to 10.30 or 11.00 pm.

Everything was geared to men’s relaxation. Sunday strippers were very popular. What better when the wife was slaving over Sunday lunch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beer was sold in a pint glass. No drinking out of bottles, and the favourite beers were John Smith, Stones, Wards and Whitbread. Women drank Barley wine, port and lemon or Babycham!

One of the most popular clubs in Sheffield was Dial House at Wisewood where all the most famous names in Clubland have performed. The building was originally the house of a wealthy local family and bought by a group of local men in the late 1930s to open as a hostelry.

It was famous for its entertainment, including strippers and bingo.

In the 1980s, the bingo caller would shout ‘Maggie’s Den – Number 10’ with everyone shouting back ‘ Get her out!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I did once visit Dial House to support a benefit night for a very popular local comedian called Ron Delta. Acts appearing were some of the best artistes around at the time like Bobby Knutt, Tony Capstick and Freddie with the Dreamers!

Unfortunately Dial House Club hit hard times and eventually closed in 2005. The beautiful house which had once been the famous club is still there and converted into private housing.