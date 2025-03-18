St. Patrick’s Day which was yesterday, is one of the most celebrated days in the UK. Millions of residents of Great Britain are either from Ireland or have Irish ancestry.

People query the fact that St. Georges Day is never recognised here in quite the same way. I’ve no answer to that except to say that the Irish have always loved a good party!

In Sheffield we have a well patronised Irish Club with a social afternoon once a month with Irish music, a raffle and of course bingo.

My mother with two sisters left the Republic of Ireland in the late 1930s in order to have a better life. It was what many young people did in times of economic crisis, and that was true of their family who had eight children.

Sheffield's St Patrick's Day parade sets off from St Marie's Cathedral led by piper Joe McNulty on March 17, 2011

The introduction of the Irish Free State after turbulent years of conflict had resulted in an Ireland with little equality for women.

The Catholic Church had a sexist view of women in society and strong views on women working outside of the home. Traditional roles for wives and mothers were caring for livestock, bringing up children, looking after the home and tending to the vegetable garden!

The Irish President Eamon De Valera placed pressure on women. In 1937 he proclaimed that ‘We must guard the institute of marriage’ He also outlawed divorce in the Catholic Church..

Irish immigration was welcomed here in Britain. There was a severe labour shortage during the mid-20th century which depended heavily on the Irish to work in the areas of construction and domestic labour.

The Irish immigrants in Sheffield traditionally settled in what was called ‘The Crofts’ which was the area in the city centre round Hawley Street, Broad Lane and Solly Street.

The Crofts had the highest death rate in Sheffield with an appalling sanitary system and in 1903 the first block of flats was built on the site of the old Crofts which had been demolished.

Ireland is a unique and beautiful country. It has had a turbulent past, but people are still fiercely proud of being Irish. We laugh at the jokes about’ Paddy and Mick’ and probably tell them ourselves! And yes, we do like to party, and to celebrate St. Patricks Day!