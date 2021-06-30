Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys in Glastonbury

Looking back to when Sheffield bands Pulp and Arctic Monkeys rocked Glastonbury

As the iconic Glastonbury Festival has to be postponed for another year, we’re looking back here at times when two Sheffield bands set the huge event on fire.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:39 pm

The festival was a key moment in Pulp’s career when they stood in for The Stone Roses at the last minute in 1995 and pulled off a brilliant performance. They also drew huge crowds when they were secret guests on the Park stage in 2011 – word got out, judging from the size of the crowd.

The Arctic Monkeys were just breaking as a big band when they first headlined Glastonbury in 2007 and made a triumphant return in 2013. Frontman Alex Turner has also appeared with his other band, The Last Shadow Puppets.

1. Stage is set

The scene when Pulp performed as secret guests on the Park stage at the Glastonbury Music Festival on Saturday June 25, 2011

Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

2. Secret show

Mark Webber, Candida Doyle and Jarvis Cocker of Pulp, performing as secret guests on the Park stage at the Glastonbury Music Festival on Saturday June 25, 2011

Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

3. Jarvis is on it

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp in action on the Park stage at Glastonbury 2011

Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

4. Word got round!

Huge crowds turn up for Pulp when they performed as secret guests on the Park stage at Glastonbury 2011

Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

