Looking back to when Sheffield bands Pulp and Arctic Monkeys rocked Glastonbury
As the iconic Glastonbury Festival has to be postponed for another year, we’re looking back here at times when two Sheffield bands set the huge event on fire.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:39 pm
The festival was a key moment in Pulp’s career when they stood in for The Stone Roses at the last minute in 1995 and pulled off a brilliant performance. They also drew huge crowds when they were secret guests on the Park stage in 2011 – word got out, judging from the size of the crowd.
The Arctic Monkeys were just breaking as a big band when they first headlined Glastonbury in 2007 and made a triumphant return in 2013. Frontman Alex Turner has also appeared with his other band, The Last Shadow Puppets.
