In 1953, at 6.00pm television sets in the UK went blank. They were a relatively new acquisition in most homes after the Coronation had boosted sales.

The Government had authorised a break in programmes from 6-7pm each evening which was popularly known as ‘Toddlers Truce’ a TV free hour which would allow parents to ‘wring out their muppets’ and ‘put them to bed’ An interesting turn of phrase!

It was to ensure that children did not stray into the dangerous world of adult television which was actually in those days pretty innocuous!

This truce lasted until February 1957.

Charlie Drake, Leslie Caron and Rosemary Squires.

Also, on Sundays there was to be no children’s television between the times of 2-4pm to encourage bible studies!

I’m not at all sure that anything we listened to in the 50s could possibly have corrupted young minds. Looking back, everything seemed so innocent then.

We did listen and watch some absolute rubbish though but probably remember them with a certain amount of affection!

What had we got to compare anything to?

One of the most popular stars then was Max Bygraves. Never to be forgotten are the words of his popular songs.

‘You’re a pink toothbrush; I’m a blue toothbrush. Have we met somewhere before? And I think toothbrush, that we met by the bathroom door!’

Then there was ‘Gilly gilly ossenfeffer katzenellenbogen by the sea.’

Both big hits in the early 1950s.

Who remembers Arthur Askey with his catchphrase ‘Hello Playmates’ and the ‘Bee Song’? It went like this – ‘Oh what a glorious thing to be,

A healthy grown up busy busy bee.

Whiling away the passing hours.

Pinching all the pollen from the cauliflowers’

They certainly don’t write them like that anymore!

Popular comedian Charlie Drake had great success with the song ‘Splish Splash I was taking a bath’ in 1958, just after it had also been released by American star Bobby Darin. It was actually credited as being a great rock and roll number with the lyrics mentioning ‘Peggy Sue’ and ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’, after a certain amount of ridicule by some broadcasters. It was re-released in 1979 by Barbra Streisand.

Charlie Drakes other big hit was ‘My Boomerang won’t come back’ but that was certainly not good for bopping to!