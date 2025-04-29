Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m not entirely sure when Whit is this year. It seems to be called Spring Bank Holiday now and bears no resemblance to what was one of the most exciting times of the year when we were children. Like Easter, it was always indelibly linked with church on Whit Sunday. But after that, yippee, Whit Monday meant the Whit Sing.

Our nearest was held in Firth Park. We walked to the park with scores of other people, and soon started to hear the spine-tingling sounds of the brass bands. It was sheer pageantry! Dozens of Sunday School musicians marched behind the cadets who were holding banners signifying their Sunday School. Then came the Sunday school queens and their retinue, all dressed in beautiful robes and sitting on chairs, usually on the back of coal lorries!

The bands came from every direction to meet in their designated part of the park. There was singing of hymns, prayers, picnics, ice-creams and chance to see friends and family, often for the first time since the Whit Sing the year before!. One of the best part of the day was the games and races, and it always seemed to be warm and sunny in those days. It never rained on our parade!

Whit Tuesday was the day of the 12-mile Star Walk. Starting at Kemsley House, the home of Sheffield Newspapers, hundreds of walkers, some serious athletes, some not, walked round the North of Sheffield route and conveniently past the end of our road where we had secured our vantage point quite early in the morning. The Pheasant Inn at Sheffield Lane Top became an unofficial drinks station for many participants who later wished they’d walked straight past! It certainly was a highlight of our year!

Pictured in Ecclesfield taking part in the Star Walk in 1957 are No 6. J. Eddershaw, No.17 P Burrows and No. 14, F. Winter - the eventual winner

But as the years passed so did Whit traditions. Reasons given have been – Less interest in religion and community events where Whit Sings were concerned. Car ownership, affordable holidays abroad and weekends away, shopping malls for family shopping. The fact that Whit became a moveable Bank Holiday didn’t help. And so the numbers of entrants started to plummet. But I, like so many others, fondly remember Whit with the sounds of the brass bands and the agony on the faces of the walkers!