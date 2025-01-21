Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s been cold hasn’t it? Just stating the obvious! The weather has always dominated the headlines. Being the main topic of conversation for Brits!

Sheffield Retro - Your regular digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking back to 1947, it seems that it was the worst winter that many people had ever experienced.

I hadn’t been long at infant school with my sister about six-months-old when it started snowing. Between January and March snow fell somewhere each day in the UK, causing severe hardship in economic terms, food and fuel shortages and difficult living conditions in a country recovering from the war and still coping with food rationing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, snow has always been exciting for children. Dressed like small Eskimos, we watched fathers clear snow from pavements and paths while our mothers sprinkled ashes on them from our open fires so no one slipped.

1947: My mum, baby sister Eileen and myself!

Care was taken of elderly residents in those days to make sure they were as warm as possible and had all the shopping they needed.

We all seem to have fond memories as we’ve got older of sledging and snowball fights when we tried to put snow down the back of our opponent’s collars. Especially exciting were the ones at playtime when we were at infant school. Coming back into the classroom, steam would be rising from our wet clothes, with our daily bottle of milk covered in ice.

Nothing seemed to be closed in those days. Everyone got to school or work. The milkman, postman, paper boy, bin men, coalmen and rag and bone men all made it through the snow!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would often have ice on the inside of our bedroom windows and the only warm place in the house was in front of the open fire in the living room where we got dressed each morning. The good old days eh?

There was never any traffic problems. Hardly any family had a car so fathers walked to the tram or bus stop to get to work which would often be local.

Mothers who didn’t work outside the home in the 1950s, still managed to get to the local shops for food and we would smell stew cooking on the stove when we came in from school, which we ate from a bowl with a slice of bread.