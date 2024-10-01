Looking Back: The excitement of seeing the chimney sweep's brush coming out!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Looking back, it seems that there was not the same level of loneliness for people as there is today. And much of it is caused by the fact that no one calls at your house anymore, unless invited.

Whilst old age sometimes brings positive benefits (just a minute while I think of some!!) there is no doubt that loneliness is one of the main scourges of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s only me!’ would be a common refrain as the unlocked back door would be pushed open and a neighbour appear. There would always be time to make a cuppa and have a natter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milkman was the first caller of the day. Lying in bed you’d hear the clink of bottles as he ran up the path. Milkmen always ran, didn’t they?

The postman would deliver twice a day, and the bin men at least once a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The paper boy delivered The Star each weekday, and Sunday paper.

And the coalman and the rag and bone man.

The insurance man knew that if you were out he could let himself into the house by retrieving the key from under a stone, take the payment, and let himself out!

There were visits from the rep at Tupholmes who tried to entice your mother to pay weekly for clothes, shoes or household items, the man from Encyclopaedia Britannica selling the fount of all knowledge, although it was very expensive to acquire it. No Google in those days!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a knife grinder and saucepan handle mender, the occasional visit from the chimney sweep which provided great excitement when we stood outside on the pavement and watched his brush appear, to loud cheers!

Who remembers the Sheik complete with turban who gave us lucky scarabs and sold men’s shirts and ties from a suitcase?

When you think about how many people actually called at your house in those days it’s a wonder that mother ever got anything done!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People keep to themselves more these days. Friendly corner shops have been replaced by soulless supermarkets with automated checkouts.

Everyone is in a hurry, and doors are kept locked for security. No one talks to anyone unless it’s on a mobile phone, and people don’t always know who their neighbours are!