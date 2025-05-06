Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rationing during the Second World War lasted for 14 years, from 1940 until 1954. Ration books were issued by the Ministry of Food. Petrol was the first commodity to be rationed followed by just about every foodstuff. Practically the only things not rationed were bread, fish and vegetables.

Households were encouraged to ‘Dig for Victory’ with gardens made into mini allotments for fruit and vegetables. Chicken and rabbits were reared for food and in some cases, goats and pigs. Rhubarb was a treat. Either stewed or to dip into sugar.

Carrots and powdered egg formed a large part of daily diets at a time when rationing meant 2oz of butter, tea, sugar, meat or cheese per person each week. Easter eggs were replaced by carrot lollies and carrot fudge.

Fruit was in short supply and ‘Yes we had no bananas!’ which was a popular wartime song! Not until after the war!

Sheffield market trader, Big Ada and friends at Dixon Lane market with some of the first bananas seen on the market after the war

Interestingly, beer was considered a vital foodstuff and a morale booster!

Nothing was wasted. ‘Make do and mend was the maxim. Garments were renovated over and over again. Knitting was something every woman did. You can see that from primary school photos of the 1940s!

The fat at the top of the tinned corned beef was carefully scraped off to make pastry.

Meals included bubble and squeak, vegetable hash, meat loaf with little meat, spam fritters and bread pudding. Desserts were mostly fruit crumbles with milk rations saved for custard.

It was suggested that five inch of bath water should be used per family per week, in the tin bath of course. With one toilet roll per family per week!

Of course it wasn’t easy for menfolk especially those away at war, but the heroism of our mothers and grandmothers coping in such difficult situations cannot be underestimated.

When sweets came off ration in 1953, my sister and I were each given a sixpence to spend at the Rendezvous newsagents at Sheffield Lane Top and we made ourselves sick from a selection including jelly babies, liquorice, aniseed balls, barley sugar, bulls eyes, nougat and toffee apples! The sweets were kept on a shelf in glass jars, scooped and placed in paper bags.

That day was probably more memorable to us than VE Day!!