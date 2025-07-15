Many people will have been upset by the death of Pope Francis and touched by the scenes at his funeral and the outpouring of grief.

Sheffield Retro - Your regular digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He seemed to have been a Pontiff of compassion and humility and more in touch with the modern world than many of his predecessors.

He had many critics within his own church who felt that many of his actions like welcoming members of the LGBTQ community, transgender, divorced people and sex workers were a radical departure from his church’s teaching, but he stood by his beliefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Churchgoing has changed tremendously from when I grew up in a Catholic family.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time. Photo: Getty

In the 1950s churches were the centre of the community. Sunday was a day of rest, after we had been to morning mass. Although to be honest that didn’t apply to mother who still produced a large Sunday dinner and the obligatory high tea!

However there has been a real decline in attendance at churches generally over some years now with many people not only identifying as non-Christian but choosing to embrace alternative religions that whilst being Christian are not the Anglican, Catholic or Methodist that were leaders when we were young.

In Sheffield there are many Evangelical churches. A successful one is the Emmanuel Church which was started by married couple Dave and Jude May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the first ‘contemporary’ gospel led churches in Sheffield was the ‘Hope City Church’ Today as C3 Hope Church it is well attended, but some years ago it was rocked by allegations of racism by the founders who later resigned.

Many people have become increasingly disenchanted by religion with only a small percentage of the population attending a church today.

A previous leader of the ‘Nine O’Clock Service’ at St Thomas Church, Crookes is on charges of indecent assault.

Recently the Archbishop of Wales stepped down amid reports of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct within his church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Catholic Church has been rocked by many scandals. Both in the UK and Ireland where the Magdalene Laundries and Tuan cases to name just two, were horrific. And in the US, 1700 priests were sacked in recent years for sexual offences. Hopefully the new Pope will be a positive influence in a world desperately needing guidance.