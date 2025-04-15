Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

America is always daily news, the present being no exception. One trend has gradually crept into our everyday lives and that is the increasing use of Americanisms in our language. Love it or hate it, it seems that ‘from here on in’ they are here to stay, changing our English language rapidly.

Calling into a coffee shop. I was asked if my drinks were ‘to go’ and when leaving, the very pleasant young lady said, ‘Have a nice day!’ Well, the day so far had been ok, but a simple ‘thank you’ would have sufficed!

You may have noticed the big soap opera that is American election fever. Over there they ‘run’ for office, whereas here our politicians ‘stand’ for election. I have noticed commentators on the British political scene using the foremost which must mean that it is possible for candidates to stand and run at the same time! They may well trip themselves up which of course they frequently do!

It is easy to understand why our language has changed. It’s due to the influences of the digital revolution and how our television screens are swamped with American imports. Young people are more likely to copy the phraseology in films they watch on Netflix than they are Downton Abbey. But, with the worldwide popularity of Downton especially in America, are people there emulating us?

“Have a nice day,” first appeared in the 1948 film, A Letter to Three Wives

Although when I think back, I realise that Americanisms have long been around. What about Bill Haley and the Comets in 1956 with ‘See You Later Alligator’! With ‘in a while crocodile’ it become part of the newly created teenager’s vocabulary. It is said that Princess Margaret used it frequently. In a terribly posh voice of course!

‘You’re welcome’ when thanking someone, ‘Let’s visit with each other’ when planning a meeting, I’m good for’ suggesting a convenient date and ‘chill’ meaning to calm down and relax more. ‘Let’s touch base’ or ‘hit the ground running’ when about to start something.

‘I got it for free’ meaning that it didn’t cost anything, having ‘issue’ with someone when annoyed, and ‘I will reach out to him’ when wanting to contact someone. If someone is a bit clueless then they are ‘Out of the loop’ which people of my age frequently are!