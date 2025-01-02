Looking Back: Let's make life less lonely for our neighbours next year
Men in poor health, on low incomes, and living in rented accommodation have been singled out as the ones most likely to suffer intense loneliness.
Loneliness is not just confined to one particular sex, but there do seem to be reasons why men seem to cope with it less easily.
Looking back there was much more neighbourliness in years gone by.
People popped in to see if their neighbours were ok and needed anything.
There was the male bonding over the garden fence or over a pint at the pub.
Women have always found it easier than men to socialise.
They used to meet at the local shops, collecting children from school, or even donkey stoning the front steps!
Today, they are more likely to join reading groups, the local gym, walking groups, luncheon clubs and church activities.
If a man’s partner dies, it seems that his social life can come to an end. People are always less likely to invite a lone male to anything.
And it’s not necessarily easy for men to frequent the local pub. Not every man is a drinker.
Pubs are often full of young people and are no longer the traditional friendly ‘home from home’ where a man could nurse a pint, have a game of darts and a chat with people of his own age.
And at the end of it, he’s got to go home to a depressingly empty house anyway.
Many elderly men when asked what would make a difference to their lives said that they thought services could reflect their interests and passions.
Your doctors surgery could advertise age appropriate activities, and it is true that with social isolation and loneliness posing such a serious risk to health, it would be beneficial and cost cutting for the NHS, for local activities to be tailored to suit men’s interests and needs.
No one should ever be lonely. Make this New Year different for someone. Look out for your neighbours and be more aware of their circumstances. Don’t be afraid of being thought nosy – you could be offering a lifeline.