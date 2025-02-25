​Talking about sex was very different when I was growing up. Or not talking about sex more like! In the 1950s, sex was never talked about in our house. In many families the subject was considered dirty or uncomfortable.

​I don’t think mother would have known how to broach the subject and of course fathers never interfered in anything to do with bringing up children.

That was woman’s work anyway.

There wasn’t much enlightenment on the television when we did acquire one.

I’d have liked a rabbit as a pet. They did seem so cute!

There was no hanky panky in the lives of the Grove or Appleyard families.

When I was about eleven my mother gave me a booklet called ‘The birds, bees and rabbits’.

She said it would help with ‘growing up’.

It was a charming little book but I didn’t really understand anything about it.

My friend’s mother sent for a booklet from Woman’s Own which came in a plain brown cover.

It was about ashes and how the body of a woman cleaned out the ashes once a month as in bleeding.

In the early 1950s we had a Yorkshire Range with a grate which had to be cleared of the ashes from our open fire each morning.

Although we sat in a corner of the playground and read it from cover to cover, it made as little sense as the rabbit book!

Obtaining information was difficult.

If anyone was pregnant we were told that the baby was in the mummy’s tummy.

Ok, but if we asked anything further we were told that the fairies had put it there!

It didn’t get much better when I passed the Eleven Plus and went to Grammar school.

One of the nuns told us that you could get pregnant by sitting on a boys knee, with one of the lay teachers advising against wearing patent shoes as boys could see the reflection of your knickers in them and get excited.

What did that mean?

Anything that could loosely touch on sex education came in the guise of biology lessons and reproductive systems which were more likely to be taught to girls only at that time.

We learnt a lot about the antics of plants!