Looking Back: It ain't the men in your life, it's the life in your men!!

Mark Twain said ‘Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter!’

I may have been a little unkind when I read about the wedding of Rudolf Murdoch who married again for the fifth time at the age of 92.

With his new wife a mere 66 I did wonder exactly what the attraction was.

I’ve nothing against age differences in marriage.

Mae West

Spread the love, I say.

But marriages with a vast age difference fills me with a slight sense of unease.

It does seem to have become normal for older men to ‘attract’ much younger women but are they looking for a nursemaid or a wife?

The list of older men with young wives is endless and I’m not saying anything but they do often seem to be famous and quite comfortably off.

Our own Peter Stringfellow who fathered a baby at 74 with his 33-year-old wife was probably not involved in the night feeds.

Paul Daniels at 76 was married for over 20 years to ‘‘The Lovely Debbie McGee’.

She had proved wrong Mrs Merton who made television history when she said to her ‘Tell me Miss McGhee. Exactly what do you see in your short, ugly, balding, millionaire husband?’

Unfortunately neither men are around any longer but I’m sure they are much missed.

Whilst it has become almost commonplace for older men to ‘attract’ much younger women, it doesn’t always seem to be as acceptable the other way round although Barbara Windsor and her husband had a considerable age gap of 26 years, and married for a seemingly happy 15 years, whilst Joan Collins raised a few eyebrows with the 30 year or more age gap with her husband Percy.

When asked at the time of her wedding, now over 13 years ago, if the age difference bothered her, she said ‘If he dies, he dies!’

As Mae West said ‘It ain’t the men in your life, it’s the life in your men!’

A recent study states that a larger age gap is related to a higher divorce rate as it would seem that people from different generations may be culturally different with opposite tastes in music, film and friends, or libido?