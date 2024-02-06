holding the door open for a woman

Believe me, if we didn’t, there would be a phone call to the school reporting us.

Even today, some men will stand up to offer a woman a seat, but in a world of sexual equality it isn’t always appreciated, often being thought of as insulting. It is better to follow the rule of thumb that says offering a seat is acceptable if the person is elderly or disabled.

Alas, chivalry may be dead and thought of as old fashioned or sexist!

I do get upset however, when children are not taught manners. It would be wonderful if they were encouraged to send thank you notes when receiving birthday or Christmas presents. It was something that we were always expected to do.

Mobile phones or tablets do definitely not have a place at mealtimes, but I do remember being very upset that I was never allowed to read a book when I was eating my meals and I think it’s the same sort of thing.

We were taught to wait until everyone had been served before we started a meal, not engage in a mass lunge at our plates.

And we always held doors open for other people.

How many times these days do you nearly get knocked out by a door swinging back into your face.

Please, thank you and excuse me should be a part of everyday vocabulary.

One strange thing about the ‘good’ old days were the number of unofficial aunts and uncles we acquired. It was customary to refer to all your parents friends with that title. And we were encouraged to refer to other adults with their title of Mr or Mrs.

Today it seems that children can call adults by their Christian names as a matter of course. Is it disrespectful, bad mannered, or just the way things are now?

The motto ‘Manners Maketh Man’ with politeness and good manners being essential to humanity can be traced back to the 14th century.