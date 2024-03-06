Looking Back: Has our English language changed over the past few years?

The word of the year 2023 according to the Oxford English Dictionary was 'Rizz' (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

OK, not ones many of us have used very often! However, the word 'sin' has been removed from popular usage as it seems that the younger generation don't understand it!

But, the inclusion of many of todays more modern words may leave many of us a bit puzzled!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The word of the year 2023 according to the Oxford English Dictionary was 'Rizz'

You either have 'rizz' or you don't have 'rizz' as it refers to a person who has romantic appeal or charm. It seems that it is short for charisma. That I understand! Why change it?

When using the Internet be aware of 'Catfishing' when a profile picture on Facebook may be nothing like the person in question.

Gaslighting is a form of mental manipulation often used in possessive or abusive relationships, whilst 'breadcrumbing' will give you just enough affection to give you hope!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And if you should be in a budding relationship which is not yet established which we would have called platonic, you are in a 'situationship'

But, beware of being called a 'beige flag' as this is a very boring partner.

I certainly wouldn't mind being called a 'Glam ma' as this is a glamorous granny, and I've often unknowingly been an 'Upstander' as one who speaks or acts in support of a cause!

You may now be charged 'cakeage' if you bring a cake into a restaurant for a celebration, or be described as 'parasocial' if you develop an unhealthy obsession or sense of intimacy for a well known personality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approach them and you may well be taken away in a 'bully van' We called it a 'police van' back in the day!

A recent Oxford English Dictionary 'Word of the Year', was 'Goblin Mode' which means lazy, slovenly or greedy whilst the word of the same year for the Collins Dictionary was 'Permacrisis'