Do you remember when your mother used to say, certainly from the beginning of December, ’Don’t touch anything in the top cupboard, they are for Christmas!’

It would have referred to the biscuits, sweets. Christmas cake and other goodies which she would have carefully purchased or made, week by week ready for the time when the festive season could officially start!

The early 1950s Christmas was certainly very different from those we enjoy today.

Children’s presents were much simpler. We weren’t subjected to television advertising and ‘must have’ toys and so we were happy with a simple stocking with an orange, walnut and packet of sweets. The big present might be a book, game or toy car, and our relatives would buy us something useful to wear like a scarf or gloves. Boxes of hankies were also in evidence.

We couldn’t open any presents until we had returned from church.

The emphasis was definitely on food. Mother slaved over the stove to produce a feast which was all homemade. No packet sauces or gravy mixes. Vegetables were plentiful with the memories of the ‘Dig for Victory’ campaign still lingering on, much to the dismay of many children.

A joint of beef was very popular for Christmas dinner with memories of its scarcity during the war. And then after a while it became too expensive, with turkeys or chickens taking its place. Pigs in blankets were first heard of in 1957.

Who would ever have imagined a ‘meat free’ Christmas dinner?

The Christmas pudding contained a silver sixpence, the cake was beautifully iced and there was also mince pies, and jam and lemon tarts.

We played card and board games in the evening or sat listening to the radio with the Christmas tree providing the light, sometimes unbelievably with real candles. We’d worked hard for ages making streamers and cards, collected holly and mistletoe, and made a few shillings singing carols outside neighbours doors.

We were very lucky children if we’d been taken to the pantomime at both the Lyceum and Empire Theatres. I still remember the magic of the ‘Flying Ballet’ over our heads on cables above the auditorium.

Aren’t we lucky that pantomime is at least one tradition untouched by time here in Sheffield?