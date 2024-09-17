Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When I was a child we had a profess-ional person living on the road. We knew that by the brass plate on the front of the house. She was a ladies corsetiere.

The purveyor of ladies undergarments was a bit of a mystery to us as children. Our mother bought her knickers and bras either from the Co-op or from a local shop where goods were displayed in the shop window on dummies, causing interest to small boys. We thought having undies made to measure certainly denoted a person who might be seriously posh!

Corsets were not an attractive garment. The early ones are not to be confused with those in films like’ Belle de Jour’!

My mothers had suspenders at the bottom edge, back and front, to fasten stockings.

Locals queue up for bargain corsets in the 1950s at the Co-op store

Sewn into the garment were stays which were thin strips of whalebone. These were bendy and liable to come out. They were sought after by boys who used them to make catapults.

The corset must have been a turn off where the bedroom was concerned, when women would talk about ‘having a good scratch’ when they removed it. What a passion killer!

Sometime in the 1950s, the roll- on or girdle came into fashion. These were decidedly unglamorous and you wore a suspender belt on top of it to hold up your stockings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the mid-1960s when miniskirts were at the height of their popularity courtesy of Mary Quant, every woman wore what became known as tights. Tights remained popular up to the present day but have been in decline for some years now as women have gone for the bare leg look.

Panties have come up and down! Called ‘knickers’ up to the early 1920s, then’ panties’ and by the 1930s ‘panty briefs’, getting smaller, although it has always been possible to buy’ Big Knickers’.

Today you are spoilt for choice with hi legs, hipster, and throngs. A long way from your childhood when you wore knickers with pockets for your hankie!

Since 2000, women have been buying Spanx shapewear foundation garments. With names like Bod a Bing and Hide and Sleek, they may be like the roll-on garments of yesteryear!

Do you need to have a good scratch when you take them off?