Going dancng was the favourite place to meet the opposite sex and in Sheffield it usually meant the Locarno or City Hall Ballroom

So, we’re out of the woods now but pensioners are still scared. One of our biggest fears these days is simply going out at night.

My husband and I love the theatre, but we only love it when we can book seats for the matinee performances.

We love the cinema, but only in the afternoon.

We usually have a meal out afterwards but only if we are going to get home before dark.

It appears that it wasn’t really any different years ago. For long enough older people have been scared of the pitfalls that go with being out at night. Assaults and muggings being just two of them.

Luckily Sheffield has always been a brilliant place for pensioners to socialise.

There are almost no parts of the city which don’t have frequent social events during the day at a pub or club, usually including lunch and an entertainer. Live music is alive and well on the pensioner circuit!

For over 85 years with just a few exceptions, the City Hall ballroom has hosted a weekly ‘Tea Dance’.

Every Thursday the resident organist plays the old tunes and although the ladies no longer bring their dancing shoes in ‘train cases’ the tradition of waltzes and quicksteps with a bit of jive thrown in, is alive and well.

Many couples have the tea dances to thank for bringing romance into their lives when they met there on the illuminated dance floor.

Other weekly dances for ‘golden oldies’ are held at the Cutlers Hall and in Meadowhall.

Who remembers the Friday night dances during the 50s and 60s at Alfred Golds dance hall on St. Pauls Parade where you could practise what you had learnt in your weekly dance lesson? And which skills are still standing you in good stead.

If you’d also practised your flirting skills you might have got lucky and taken for a milk shake at Marsdens Milk Bar on Pinstone Street!