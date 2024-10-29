I wonder what Sheffield’s ten-pound poms would think of the city today? And how many of them have been back since that fateful day that they bravely left their homes here to make a new life on the other side of the world.

Many of us have children and grandchildren that we see fairly often. Some more often than others. But there are people my age whose children took advantage of the £10 Pom scheme and travelled to Australia in search of a better life. Called also ‘Ping Pom Poms’ or ‘Ten Pound Tourists’ they took advantage of an assisted passage scheme which attracted over one million migrants to Australia alone between 1945 and 1972. The fare, which was £10 per adult, cost £5 for young people between the ages of 14-19 with children under 14 travelling free.

The reason for Australia to set this up was part of a ‘Populate or Perish’ scheme which was to substantially increase the population of Australia and to supply skilled workers for the country’s booming industries.

Government propaganda promised employment prospects, housing and generally a more optimistic and better lifestyle than that promised in Britain. Migrants were obliged to remain in Australia for two years or refund the cost of the fares which were then the princely sum of £120 per adult.

British migrants on the deck of the Georgic, Australia, 1949, by Norman Herfort - State Library of New South Wales

Things were not always wonderful for the new arrivals. At first they were housed in camps or hostels. Many faced discrimination from the locals and their children were often bullied at school. Women particularly could be very homesick, with men settling more easily than their wives due to the jobs that had been offered to them, and a common expression used about the newly arrived Brits was ‘Whingeing Poms’ It was said that they came to Australia to find ‘England with sun’ and found fault with everything, especially heat, drought, dust and flies.

The ten-pound poms who stayed and made a success of their brave venture often think of their previous lives in Sheffield with nostalgia and rose-coloured spectacles. Leaving family behind whom they have rarely seen since leaving has often been the greatest trauma they have faced. But most of them do seem to feel that they made the right decision all those years ago.