Looking Back: Confess: How many of you were groupies?
What can you do? It wasn’t so long ago that my mother’s generation were screaming over Johnny Ray!
But would your children and grandchildren believe you if you said you had been a groupie?
They became prominent in the music scene of the 1960s and usually referred to young women who developed obsessions with a pop singer or band. Beatlemania became a real word and it is said was invented in October 1963 when hordes of fans tried to besiege the theatre where they were appearing after the groups second number one hit.
Famous groupies included Nancy Spungen, ill-fated partner of the ‘Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious. She started travelling with the group to look after all their needs! And Pamela Des Barres who became famous for her relationships with members of top groups. She called herself a ‘Super Groupie!’
It seems that Bill Wyman of ‘The Rolling Stones’ invented the term groupie, with ‘roadies’ instructed to give specially chosen young women in the audience a badge enabling them to meet band members backstage. This was a practice quite common at that time.
Most of us didn’t usually follow both the Beatles and Stones. It was one or the other. Either way our parents were not impressed. My mother referred to them as ‘long haired yobs’ which was laughable given that they always looked smart and well groomed.
Possibly they didn’t look like the stars she had lusted over like Bing Crosby, Perry Como or Mario Lanza!
However groupies are not confined to the entertainment world. America has astronaut groupies and ‘buckle bunnies’ who are part of the rodeo scene.
Wimbledon has its devoted followers and The Crucible has always had snooker groupies waiting outside the stage door. Come to think of it my mother used to stand about trying to see Ray Reardon back in the day! Mind you he did always look very dapper.