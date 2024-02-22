Looking back at the 1960s

Do you remember the polar bear at the museum?
1. GPO
Interior view of the General Post Office, Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, April 30, 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Pond Street
The central bus station at Sheffield pictured in August 1969 (Photo by Thompson/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Thompson
3. Boating
Children make the most of the sun and Easter holidays at the Firth Park model boat lake, April 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Angling
Queues at Sheffield City Hall for the National Angling Show, April 15, 1967 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd