Youngsters and the polar bear at the City Museum in 1968

Looking back at the 1960s

Our nostalgic gallery of photos takes you back in time to all things Sheffield in the late 1960s
By Jane Salt
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 19:39 GMT

Do you remember the polar bear at the museum?

Interior view of the General Post Office, Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, April 30, 1968

1. GPO

Interior view of the General Post Office, Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, April 30, 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The central bus station at Sheffield pictured in August 1969 (Photo by Thompson/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

2. Pond Street

The central bus station at Sheffield pictured in August 1969 (Photo by Thompson/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Thompson

Children make the most of the sun and Easter holidays at the Firth Park model boat lake, April 1969

3. Boating

Children make the most of the sun and Easter holidays at the Firth Park model boat lake, April 1969 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Queues at Sheffield City Hall for the National Angling Show, April 15, 1967

4. Angling

Queues at Sheffield City Hall for the National Angling Show, April 15, 1967 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

