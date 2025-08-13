We’ve delved into our archives to unearth photos taken at schools in the city on results days in the 1990s.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. Happy students
Pictured at Notre Dame school, Fulwood Road, Sheffield, are top A-level students happy with their results on August 19, 1999 Photo: Waistell
2. Success
High Storrs School A level students celebrate success, from left, front row, Katie Ward, Beth Plant and Jennifer Mirfin. Back row, David Joyce, Chris Sheldon, Liam Worboys, Dickon Balmforth and Simon Dowker on August 12, 1996 Photo: Dennis Lound
3. Excitement
Excitement at Birkdale School as students receive A Level results on August 14, 1997 Photo: Sharon Bennett
4. King Edward
Tom Oates, William Ballantyne and Chris Kirby of King Edward VII School celebrate receiving their A level results on August 15, 1996 Photo: Paul Ibbotson