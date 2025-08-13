It's all smiles at All Saints as these A level pupils receive their results on August 27, 1999placeholder image
It's all smiles at All Saints as these A level pupils receive their results on August 27, 1999

Looking back at Sheffield students A level success

By Jane Salt
Published 13th Aug 2025, 08:26 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 08:26 BST
It’s that time of year again, with students across the city preparing to receive their A-level results tomorrow.

We’ve delved into our archives to unearth photos taken at schools in the city on results days in the 1990s.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

1. Happy students

Pictured at Notre Dame school, Fulwood Road, Sheffield, are top A-level students happy with their results on August 19, 1999 Photo: Waistell

2. Success

High Storrs School A level students celebrate success, from left, front row, Katie Ward, Beth Plant and Jennifer Mirfin. Back row, David Joyce, Chris Sheldon, Liam Worboys, Dickon Balmforth and Simon Dowker on August 12, 1996 Photo: Dennis Lound

3. Excitement

Excitement at Birkdale School as students receive A Level results on August 14, 1997 Photo: Sharon Bennett

4. King Edward

Tom Oates, William Ballantyne and Chris Kirby of King Edward VII School celebrate receiving their A level results on August 15, 1996 Photo: Paul Ibbotson

