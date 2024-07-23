Looking Back: At least the Monster Raving Loony Party knew they were loonies!!
Of course at my age I’ve seen it all before. Political parties have gone in and out of favour over the decades pretty much like Sheffield City Centre architecture!
Usually, politicians take their jobs and policies pretty seriously whether we believe in what they spout or not, but there has, for long enough been a light-hearted side to candidates.
Since the 1980s, the ‘Monster Raving Loony Party’ founded by the late entertainer ‘Screaming Lord Sutch’ has fielded candidates in General Elections. This year was no exception with Sir Archibald Stanton standing against Rishi Sunak in his Richmond constituency.
Their policies include ‘Sending all MPs who misbehave to Rwanda’ ‘ Instigating a ROT tax instead of MOT for motorist’s to ensure roads are car worthy’ and reducing pregnancies to seven months instead of nine to help the NHS’ Previous policies included giving all pensioners a Summer ice lolly allowance which I thought was a really good idea!!
It was said that at least they had an advantage over other political parties as they knew they were loonies!
Also contesting the former Prime Minister was Independent candidate ‘Count Binface’ Intergalactic space warrior, formally known as Lord Buckethead, whose policies also included Rwanda, but along the lines of sending there all grey squirrels who enter Wales illegally.
Most of the zanier parties are now defunct including the ‘Church of the Militant Elvis Party, and Bus Pass Elvis Party’ who did actually come in at fourth place once at a by election in Nottingham in front of the Lib Dems!
During the 1959 General Election my mother was an enthusiastic voter, giving her support to the Conservative candidate for Brightside, Hugo Holmes. When I asked her why, knowing she had no real interest in politics, she said ‘ Well, he’s so handsome and he speaks so nicely!
Hugo had no chance against the popular Labour candidate Richard Winterbottom, but mother was exercising her democratic right to vote even if her criteria was a bit pointless.