Looking Back: At least the Monster Raving Loony Party knew they were loonies!!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So it’s all over now, televisions back to normal, and we’ve got a new Government in place after some really turbulent years. It’s been quite a year so far, anyway, hasn’t it, not just with the General Election, but Euros, and the Olympic Games.

Of course at my age I’ve seen it all before. Political parties have gone in and out of favour over the decades pretty much like Sheffield City Centre architecture!

Usually, politicians take their jobs and policies pretty seriously whether we believe in what they spout or not, but there has, for long enough been a light-hearted side to candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the 1980s, the ‘Monster Raving Loony Party’ founded by the late entertainer ‘Screaming Lord Sutch’ has fielded candidates in General Elections. This year was no exception with Sir Archibald Stanton standing against Rishi Sunak in his Richmond constituency.

Screaming Lord Sutch and his election agent pictured at the count in February 1998

Their policies include ‘Sending all MPs who misbehave to Rwanda’ ‘ Instigating a ROT tax instead of MOT for motorist’s to ensure roads are car worthy’ and reducing pregnancies to seven months instead of nine to help the NHS’ Previous policies included giving all pensioners a Summer ice lolly allowance which I thought was a really good idea!!

It was said that at least they had an advantage over other political parties as they knew they were loonies!

Also contesting the former Prime Minister was Independent candidate ‘Count Binface’ Intergalactic space warrior, formally known as Lord Buckethead, whose policies also included Rwanda, but along the lines of sending there all grey squirrels who enter Wales illegally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of the zanier parties are now defunct including the ‘Church of the Militant Elvis Party, and Bus Pass Elvis Party’ who did actually come in at fourth place once at a by election in Nottingham in front of the Lib Dems!

During the 1959 General Election my mother was an enthusiastic voter, giving her support to the Conservative candidate for Brightside, Hugo Holmes. When I asked her why, knowing she had no real interest in politics, she said ‘ Well, he’s so handsome and he speaks so nicely!