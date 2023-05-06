Looking back at how Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrated promotion to the Championship in 2012

Here we are looking back at Sheffield Wednesday's promotion to the Championship in 2012.
1. Crowds
The crowds gather for the Sheffield Wednesday Civic Party at the Town Hall after gaining automatic promotion to the Championship. May 9, 2012 Photo: Sarah Washbourn
2. Chris Lines
Sheffield Wednesday's Chris Lines celebrates promotion following the npower League One match 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough, Sheffield ,May 5, 2012 - Photo PA Wire Photo: PA Wire
3. Band
Sheffield Wednesday band on the town hall steps, May 9, 2012 Photo: Sarah Washbourn
4. Entertainment
The Sheffield Wednesday Band entertains the crowds at the Owls Civic Reception... May 9, 2012 Photo: Steve Ellis