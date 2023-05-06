News you can trust since 1887
Looking back at how Sheffield Wednesday fans celebrated promotion to the Championship in 2012

Here we are looking back at Sheffield Wednesday's promotion to the Championship in 2012.

By Jane Salt
Published 6th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Our gallery of photographs looks back at Sheffield’s Wednesday’s automatic promotion to the Championship in May 2012.

The crowds gather for the Sheffield Wednesday Civic Party at the Town Hall after gaining automatic promotion to the Championship. May 9, 2012

1. Crowds

The crowds gather for the Sheffield Wednesday Civic Party at the Town Hall after gaining automatic promotion to the Championship. May 9, 2012 Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Sheffield Wednesday's Chris Lines celebrates promotion following the npower League One match 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough, Sheffield ,May 5, 2012 - Photo PA Wire

2. Chris Lines

Sheffield Wednesday's Chris Lines celebrates promotion following the npower League One match 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough, Sheffield ,May 5, 2012 - Photo PA Wire Photo: PA Wire

Sheffield Wednesday band on the town hall steps, May 9, 2012

3. Band

Sheffield Wednesday band on the town hall steps, May 9, 2012 Photo: Sarah Washbourn

The Sheffield Wednesday Band entertains the crowds at the Owls Civic Reception... May 9, 2012

4. Entertainment

The Sheffield Wednesday Band entertains the crowds at the Owls Civic Reception... May 9, 2012 Photo: Steve Ellis

