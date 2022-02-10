The department stores had a presence in the city for several decades but the doors were closed for the last time in August 2021 at a cost of 299 jobs.

The council is now considering three broad options for the future of the site. These are to retain and reuse the existing building, demolish the building and create a large public space, or demolish the building and create a public space with a smaller building.

Meanwhile, a global sports brand wants to open ‘Sheffield Rules’, a football-based cultural and wellbeing centre in the former Barker’s Pool store - or in a new building on the site.

The future of the site is always a talking point among Sheffielders.

Here are 14 photos that demonstrate the shop’s importance and long history.

1. An imposing building Cole Brothers department store, in its original spot on the corner of Fargate and Church Street where Pret A Manger traded most recently until last year, looks extremely grand here in July 1905. The streets are decorated for the Royal visit of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2. Cole's the name John Cole, one of the store's founders, who lived from 1814 to 1898. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3. A busy scene People can be seen going about their business at Coles Corner - as the site is still known today - in November 1952. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4. All change The demolition of the old Cole Brothers store in 1964. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales