The department stores had a presence in the city for several decades but the doors were closed for the last time in August 2021 at a cost of 299 jobs.
The council is now considering three broad options for the future of the site. These are to retain and reuse the existing building, demolish the building and create a large public space, or demolish the building and create a public space with a smaller building.
Meanwhile, a global sports brand wants to open ‘Sheffield Rules’, a football-based cultural and wellbeing centre in the former Barker’s Pool store - or in a new building on the site.
The future of the site is always a talking point among Sheffielders.
Here are 14 photos that demonstrate the shop’s importance and long history.
