Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We Brits are a polite lot aren’t we? We say please and thankyou and excuse me, even when it isn’t our fault, and we queue, often for hours uncomplaining. Not always the case in many other countries.

We don’t usually tell people what we think of them to their face but keep it to ourselves. That is why it is so strange that the restaurant where you actually pay to be verbally abused has taken off in such a big way and is actually moving to larger premises in Sheffield. ‘Karens Diner’, originally an Australian concept, promises no homophobic, sexist or sexual abuse but otherwise there are no holds barred! No accounting for taste!! (Pun?)

Put downs and insults have been part of political and other walks of life for long enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not usually considered defamatory to show dislike of a person and seen as outbursts of emotion with no real substance.. Opinions are not considered defamatory as they don’t usually contain specific facts.

Winston Churchill was at the top of witty put-me-downs with his quick wit and sharp tongue. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Winston Churchill was at the top of witty put-me-downs with his quick wit and sharp tongue. He had many verbal duels in the Commons with the wealthy Lady Astor.

On one occasion he told her that if he were her husband he’d poison her tea. To which she replied, ‘If you were my husband I’d drink it!’

During one spat she told him that he was drunk. He told her ‘I may be drunk, but in the morning I will be sober, and you will still be ugly!’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During well documented public back biting from musicians Noel and Liam Gallagher, Noel said ‘Liam only has two problems. Everything he does and everything he says!’ He antagonised Robbie Williams when he called him ‘That fat dancer from Take That!’

The famous Dorothy Parker said of an acquaintance ‘She can speak eighteen languages and can’t say no in any of them!’

Mai West when talking about a popular actress said that her mother should have thrown her away at birth and kept the stork!