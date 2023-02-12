News you can trust since 1887
Leadmill Sheffield: 30 pictures of clubbers dancing the night away in the noughties

The Leadmill is one of the UK's most iconic clubs – and has attracted many superstars to Sheffield over the years – from Meatloaf to Sheffield’s own Pulp.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

Since 1980, The Leadmill has transformed what was once a derelict warehouse into one of the UK’s most respected venues, where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years. NME readers have regularly voted it as their favourite venue and in 2015 it received a Music Heritage Award by PRS for Music. Our photo gallery takes you back to the days of low rise, boot-cut jeans, gelled hair and cheap booze in the noughties. Who can you recognise?

1. Love and Rock

From left - Gemma Keys and Rachel Knight at The Leadmill

Photo: Jon Enoch

2. On the dancefloor

Clubbers on the dance floor at SHAG at The Leadmill.

Photo: Jon Enoch

3. Cuddles and clutch bags

From the left - Sarah and Sam at SHAG at The Leadmill.

Photo: Jon Enoch

4. All smiles

From the left - Sally and Rachel at SHAG at The Leadmill.

Photo: Jon Enoch

Sheffield