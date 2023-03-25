News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
18 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
21 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
21 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
23 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
23 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Leadmill Sheffield: 17 retro pictures of clubbers dancing the night away in the noughties

The Leadmill is one of the UK's most iconic clubs – and has attracted many superstars to the Steel City over the years – including local heroes Arctic Monkeys and Pulp.

By Lee Peace
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Since 1980, The Leadmill has transformed what was once a derelict warehouse into one of the UK’s most respected venues, where countless acts from across the globe have performed over the years.

NME readers have regularly voted it as their favourite venue and in 2015 it received a Music Heritage Award by PRS for Music. Our photo gallery takes you back to the days of low rise, boot-cut jeans, gelled hair and cheap booze in the noughties.

From left - Gracie Kyte and Nicola Parker at the Leadmill

1. Big grins

From left - Gracie Kyte and Nicola Parker at the Leadmill Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
Clubbers on the dance floor at SHAG at The Leadmill.

2. On the dancefloor

Clubbers on the dance floor at SHAG at The Leadmill. Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
From the left - Sally and Rachel at SHAG at The Leadmill.

3. All smiles

From the left - Sally and Rachel at SHAG at The Leadmill. Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
From left - Gemma Keys and Rachel Knight at The Leadmill

4. Love and Rock

From left - Gemma Keys and Rachel Knight at The Leadmill Photo: Jon Enoch

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5