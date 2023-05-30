The future Gogglebox TV star was teaching RE at Ecclesfield School in 1998 when she tied the knot with Graham Bottley, then a music teacher at Barnsley’s Willowgarth High School. They and their guests tucked into a fish and chip supper during the wedding reception at Kenwood Hall in Nether Edge, as captured in this photo of their special day which featured in The Star, before spending their honeymoon at Alton Towers.

Kate, who was born Kate Stevenson in Sheffield, attended Walkley Primary School, Myers Grove School and Tapton School, before teaching at Ecclesfield School and then Yewlands Technology College in Grenoside. She went on to become a priest, a role for which she trained by being a vicar’s personal assistant at St Mark’s Church in Grenoside, before achieving fame on Channel 4 show Gogglebox and through her work as a presenter on Radio 2.

Kate told how she and Graham celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last week the same way they marked the big day itself on May 23, 1998 – by tucking into a fish and chip supper.

Kate and Graham Bottley tucking into a fish and chip supper on their wedding day at Sheffield's Kenwood Hall in 1998. Reverend Kate Bottley, as she is today, would go on to become a star of the TV show Gogglebox and a presenter on Radio 2

Back in 1998, Graham told The Star how they had opted for tomato soup, followed by fish and chips with mushy peas, and finished off with bread and butter pudding, as they thought their guests would ‘like that better than fancy stuff’. He said: “Most of the guests are Sheffield folk and we thought they would enjoy it more, and the staff at Kenwood Hall were happy to put our spread on.”

In the article, headlined ‘For batter or worse’, he added: “We decided not to jump on a plane and do anything stupid. We’re just having a mad fling locally in Alton Towers – we may even try the American Adventure as well.”