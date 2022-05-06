HMS Sheffield: Home Mess event remembers those who served and died 40 years on

Veterans, servicemen and members of the public joined the event to mark the 40th anniversary of the tragedy during the Falklands conflict of 1982.

HMS Sheffield was also known as Shiny Sheff due to its numerous stainless steel components, made in the city.

The event took place at the Farm Road Sports and Social Club and was attended by numerous Falkland veterans, with special guest ex-Naval Lieutenant Commander Lester Taylor, who was on the ship when it was struck by an Argentine Exocet missile on May 4 1982.

Darren Webb Falklands Veteran

Twenty members of the 20 crew died and 26 were injured. HMS Sheffield sank six days later while under tow.

This event was one of numerous commemorations throughout the country, including a ceremony at the Cenotaph in Barker’s Pool, where Sheffield Sea Cadets paraded then marched to Sheffield Cathedral.

The Lord Lieutenant and Lord Mayor of Sheffield took the salute accompanied by other senior Armed Forces members.

On May 4 a new memorial was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Phil Thickett 66 Falklands Veteran

Home Mess is a registered charity for ex-service personnel returning to Sheffield, in order that they can access the appropriate help available from various sources within Sheffield.

This service is also available to ex-service veterans living in the Sheffield area.

All our volunteers are ex-service personnel and meet once a month at the Farm Road Sports & Social Club.

HMS Sheffield after being hit by an Exocet missile during the Falklands War, May 4, 1982