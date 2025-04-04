Hillsborough Voices: Final book launch celebrates community stories and project finale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A celebration of Hillsborough’s living history takes place later this month as the Hillsborough and Owlerton Local History Group launch their third and final book. The publication of Hillsborough Voices marks the end of their National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported project dedicated to preserving the social history of the S6 area.

The drop-in event will be held from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday, April 16, at the Bradbury Makers Shed in Hillsborough Park – a welcoming space next to the Walled Garden, best accessed via the Middlewood Road entrance opposite the Brass Monkey pub.

Hillsborough Voices is a collection of memories and reflections gathered from across the community. The book features contributions from members of the Me & Thee Group at St John’s, the Friday Lunch Club at Hillsborough Trinity, and the Age UK Wellbeing Project at Hillsborough Pavilion. The project also partnered with pupils and staff at Hillsborough Primary School, bringing together voices from every generation.

Thanks to funding from National Lottery Awards for All, the group has spent the last year collecting and curating real-life stories that shine a light on Hillsborough’s social heritage– from everyday moments to long-forgotten local traditions.

Sheffield Lord Mayor (left) helped launch the second book published by the project a few weeks’ ago

Val Linnett, who led the story-gathering, said: “It’s been a real privilege to hear people’s memories and help bring them together in Hillsborough Voices. These stories are warm, funny, moving – and often surprising. You realise just how much local history lives in everyday conversations. We hope this book does justice to the people who shared their lives with us.”

All contributors, supporters, and members of the public with an interest in Hillsborough’s past are invited to attend the free event which offers:

A chance to meet the people behind the project

Free refreshments

The opportunity to collect a copy of Hillsborough Voices (suggested donation £2)

No booking is required – simply drop in any time between 1pm and 5pm.

More information: www.hillsboroughhistory.co.uk