Sheffield cooks over the years
Sheffield cooks over the years

Here's 10 pictures that portray Sheffield people cooking through the ages - from the First World War to the modern era

These pictures from the Sheffield Archives show cooks from young to old, from professionals keeping the city fed to youngsters learning how to tackle their first recipes at school.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:27 pm

The most poignant is the 1914 picture of Sheffield City Battalion soldiers at Redmires training camp, learning how to keep themselves fed on the frontline. Many of the Pals battalion, as those fighting units drawn from a single area were called, were killed in action and it was disbanded in 1918.

You can find these images on the Picture Sheffield website, picturesheffield.com, by searching for the reference numbers in the captions.

You can also share your own pictures on our Facebook group, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.

Read this: Incredible pictures perfectly capture Sheffield’s industrial landscape of the 1960s

1. Wartime cookery

Cooking practice for members of Sheffield City Battalion training at Redmires, 1914. Pictured left to right are Jennings, Marsden, Moses, Goodyear, Bardsley. Bottom row: Slack, Copplestone, Staples, Furness. Ref no: y05487

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

2. Baker boys

Horse-drawn bakery delivery cart, Shiregreen branch of Brightside and Carbrook Co-operative Society Ltd, 1900-1919. Ref no: y02689

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

3. Food service

Cooks preparing food for the Sheffield Meals on Wheels service in the 1970s. Ref no: u10467

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

4. Mass catering

Unloading the meat or fish pies at Sheffield Central Cooking Depot in the 1910s. Ref no: t08217

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3