The most poignant is the 1914 picture of Sheffield City Battalion soldiers at Redmires training camp, learning how to keep themselves fed on the frontline. Many of the Pals battalion, as those fighting units drawn from a single area were called, were killed in action and it was disbanded in 1918.
You can find these images on the Picture Sheffield website, picturesheffield.com, by searching for the reference numbers in the captions.
1. Wartime cookery
Cooking practice for members of Sheffield City Battalion training at Redmires, 1914. Pictured left to right are Jennings, Marsden, Moses, Goodyear, Bardsley. Bottom row: Slack, Copplestone, Staples, Furness. Ref no: y05487
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Baker boys
Horse-drawn bakery delivery cart, Shiregreen branch of Brightside and Carbrook Co-operative Society Ltd, 1900-1919. Ref no: y02689
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Food service
Cooks preparing food for the Sheffield Meals on Wheels service in the 1970s. Ref no: u10467
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Mass catering
Unloading the meat or fish pies at Sheffield Central Cooking Depot in the 1910s. Ref no: t08217
Photo: Picture Sheffield