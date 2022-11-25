News you can trust since 1887
The rescue of trapped people from under the Marples Hotel, Sheffield.
Harrowing pictures reveal devastation caused during the Sheffield Blitz 82 years ago

82 years ago on Thursday, December 12, 1940, Sheffield faced the darkest of times as German bombers targeted the city.

By Lucy Ball
37 minutes ago

The Luftwaffe’s two day attacks, with the second coming on December 15, claimed the lives of more than 660 people, 1,500 were left injured and thousands more were made homeless.

The devastating attacks changed the face of Sheffield forever, flattening much of the city centre.

Over 330 German aircraft are believed to have been involved in the German assault on Sheffield.

The main industrial part of the city was largely protected that night by a covering of fog. However, The Moor was devastated and every building in Angel Street was bombed or fire damaged.

Two nights later, the bombers returned. This time the industrial east of the city was hit - Attercliffe, Grimesthorpe and Burngreave in particular.

Brown Bayleys steelworks were hit, as were Hadfield’s Hecla and East Hecla Works, Arthur Lee and other industrial sites.

1. The Marples Hotel

70 bodies were pulled from the rubble of the Marples Hotel in Fitzalan Square

Photo: Neil Anderson

2. Tram off the tracks

A Wicker Tram Blown in half - Peter Tuffrey

Photo: Peter Tuffrey

3. A city destroyed

Large parts of Sheffield city centre were destroyed in the Blitz of December 1940

Photo: JPI Media

4. 5 - Redgates shop

The Redgates shop in Sheffield on fire in December 1940.

Photo: JPI Media

Sheffield