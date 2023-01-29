Gallery shows Sheffield stories from a year ago this week - including how Fargate should look now

It is a year ago this week that Sheffield Council unveiled its plans for the top of Fargate – with the controversial container park.
Sheffield Council finally voted to scrap its Fargate Container Park this week following a series of failures it dubbed ‘not our finest hour’, and it is now it is destined for storage until community groups come forward to make use of them. The final cost of the project was around £500,000.
Our gallery looks at the stories that readers were keen to read this week last year, the week ending Saturday January 29. Can you believe some of these events were a year ago?
Gallery shows the stories our readers were keen to read this week in 2022 - a year ago exactly
2. Council unveil Fargate plans
Plans were revealed for cafe and shops hub made out of shipping containers with huge outdoor screen at Sheffield's Fargate. The council said the overall cost will depend on the level of demand for the local independent retailers using the facility but the expectation was that it will cost no more than £300,000. Here is the story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/shipping-container-retail-hub-with-huge-outdoor-screen-planned-for-city-centre-3541490
3. Serious injuries outside Aston Academy
A boy was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after an incident on the street in front of a school near Sheffield. The youngster, aged 12, was hurt in a collision involving a car on the A618 Aughton Road, in Swallownest, close to Aston Academy at around 8.30am. Picture: Google. Story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/boy-seriously-injured-in-collision-with-car-near-school-3540803
4. First photos as Ponds Forge re-opened
The city centre swimming pool was finally ready to re-open after it closed in July 2021 for urgent repairs.The flumes may have gone but there were new features for swimmers to enjoy, including a more powerful wave machine, a faster lazy river with new rings, and a fully refurbished baby pool with warmer water for little ones, a mini slide and an interactive sensory wall.
