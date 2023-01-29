Gallery shows Sheffield stories from a year ago this week - including how Fargate should look now

2 . Council unveil Fargate plans

Plans were revealed for cafe and shops hub made out of shipping containers with huge outdoor screen at Sheffield's Fargate. The council said the overall cost will depend on the level of demand for the local independent retailers using the facility but the expectation was that it will cost no more than £300,000. Here is the story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/politics/shipping-container-retail-hub-with-huge-outdoor-screen-planned-for-city-centre-3541490

Photo: Submitted