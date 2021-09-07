From school days to working lives - here's 9 pictures depicting Sheffield's past

High days and holidays, schooldays and working lives – these are some of the latest photographs to go into the Sheffield Archives collection.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:13 am

The archives collection gives an amazing glimpse into Sheffield’s past – you can order copes of many of the pictures on their website, picturesheffield.com, as well as gifts. To find any of the images shown here, search using the reference number in the caption. We also love to see your old pictures of Sheffield life – email [email protected] or post them on our Facebook group, Retro and memories – Sheffiel d Star.

1. Club dinner

Group dinner at Wadsley Bridge Working Men's Club, 1950s. Ref no: T13175

Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Happy faces

Possibly a VE Day street party, Deerlands Mount, 1945. Ref noT13161

Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Seaside trip

Dunford Hadfields Ltd Convalescent Fund members' annual outing to Bridlington, 1978. Ref no: T12686

Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Injured player?

Women's football - Darwin’s Ladies versus Carbrook Ladies, Templeborough, 1929. Ref no: A06988

Photo: Picture Sheffield

