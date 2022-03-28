Falklands Conflict: the bravery and harshness of war 40 years after Argentine attacks on British colony

This year marks 40 years since the Falklands conflict, which began on April 2 1982 and ended on June 14 that same year.

The conflict – which was never declared a war – was between the Argentine Junta, headed by Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri, and the British Government, headed by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The Argentine forces invaded the Falkland Islands on April 2 and South Georgia on April 5, in the South Atlantic.

Mount Pleasant Air Base, Falkland Island

Before this, on March 19, Argentine marines infiltrated Argentine scrap metal merchants, and raised their flag on South Georgia island. South Georgia is an uninhabited former whaling station which is nearly 1,000 miles from the Falklands. This triggered events which led to the conflict.

The Falklands has been a Crown Colony since 1841, inhabited mainly by descendants of British islanders who strongly favour British sovereignty.

I remember the start of the conflict quite vividly. I was staying over at the home of my girlfriend – now my wife.

I’d been sleeping on the settee, and turned the TV on in the morning to hear the reporter talking about bombing runs in Port Stanley carried out by Harriers from the Royal Navy, RAF and RAF Vulcans all the way from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire – one of longest bombing runs in history.

Chinook refuelling at RAF Mount Pleasant

I remember saying to my now-wife Elaine’s dad “it’s started”.

For those unconnected, life seemed to carry on as normal in the UK. As this was such a distant war – 8,000 miles away – many felt quite detached from it.

There were many at the time, had never heard of the Falklands let alone knew where it was.

I have memories of the programme The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, aged 13¾. In a scene, Adrian’s father was in absolute panic as he thought the Falklands were in the Scottish Isles, and that’s where the invasion had taken place.

British troops arriving in the Falklands Islands during the Falklands War. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

John Craven’s Newsround was a good source of news for many younger viewers.

I think this changed for many on May 4 when HMS Sheffield – a Type 42 Destroyer – was struck by an exocet missile, causing severe damage and leading her to sink while under tow, six days later, with the loss of 20 lives and leaving 26 injured.

I believe that really brought the war home to many in Sheffield as we've always had a strong association with all HMS Sheffield ships.

It was nicknamed the Shiny Sheff, due to many of the stainless steel elements on the ship being made in Sheffield.

Royal Marines waiting on the flight deck of HMS Hermes for Sea King helicopters to take them on training manoeuvres, April 1982. (Photo by Martin Cleaver/Pool/Getty Images)

I remember seeing the Marines on television, who had initially attempted to defend Port Stanley and South Georgia from the initial invasion and made a brave stance against insurmountable Argentine forces.

Sir Rex Hunt, Governor of the Falkland Islands at the time, had to order the Marine Commandos to surrender to forces vastly superior in size.

The Royal Marines who had to surrender were surprisingly sent back to the UK soon after the initial battle.

However these Marines were very keen to go straight back to the Falklands – they had unfinished business.

I also have memories of some of the original Marines going back after the Argentine surrender, and raising the Union Jack. Sergeant Major Bill Muir was one such Marine given that honour.

Back in the UK we were going through a massive economic downturn, many were struggling from job losses or the threat of redundancy.

HMS Sheffield, damaged by an Exocet missile attack near the Falkland Islands during the Falklands War, May 1982. Twenty people lost their lives in the incident and the ship later sank in the South Atlantic. (Photo by Martin Cleaver/Pool/Getty Images)

The conflict was deemed by some, as a distraction from problems at home, by both leaders.

Twelve months from the start of the Falklands conflict I myself became a member of the Royal Air Force, joining as a mechanical transport driver.

In May 1987 I was called on secondment from my base at RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire, to start a four month tour of duty in The Falklands .

I always joke that I waited until five years after the conflict was over to go.

The Falklands is a beautiful place with a vivid history, with beautiful diverse wildlife, and powder white beaches.

When my time came to go, I was reluctant as I had a very young family at the time.

My daughter Jahmaine was 11 months old and just started walking, and my son Lee was only two. I probably would have been able to defer the trip, but I didn’t see that as an option either.

I didn’t want to go at that time, but knew it was my duty, and didn’t want to wriggle out of going.

This was a fabulous opportunity to travel and see another part of the world, and so recent British military history. Thirty-five years ago seems like a blink of an eye now, but the four months was a long time for myself, and wife Elaine.

I left the UK for the Falklands, mid July 1987.

At the time the UK was going through an extremely hot summer period, with temperatures in the mid to high 80s.

This was in stark contrast to the weather in the South Atlantic.

The first thing that struck me after my 17-hour flight time, was the sub zero conditions we’d flown into.

The seasons in the Northern Hemisphere are the opposite of those in the Southern Hemisphere. In Argentina and the Falklands, winter begins in June.

Many in the UK would not realise that our forces had left a UK summer to fight in extremely harsh conditions; death from hypothermia was as real a possibility, as was death from the enemy.

Our soldiers were fighting and navigating very harsh terrain in snow, sleet and horizontal rain in sub-zero temperatures.

This was against a well-dug-in enemy, who were well equipped, prepared and taking every possible advantage of the high ground and terrain.

A part of battle is sitting and waiting for long periods with nothing to do. Our armed forces had to sit in sub-zero conditions for hours on end with no indication of how long; all the time this was sapping their strength and fitness to fight.

I’m proud of what I did in the Falklands and extremely happy I was given the opportunity to go.

I went knowing the date I would go and great certainty of my date of return. This was so different for the Task Force leaving the UK for a very uncertain future, against a large modern, well equipped, and well prepared force.

The Argentine forces held the high ground and were well prepared, having time to sight weapons, lay barbed wire and anti-personnel mines, against a force who were called to war at short notice, and had to carry out many of their preparations en route.

This was coupled with many supply line challenges, compounded when the container ship SS Atlantic Conveyor was hit. The ship was tasked with carrying helicopters and other war supplies for the Task Force heading to the Falklands. On May 25, she was hit by two Exocet missiles.

A major fire broke out, causing ammunition to explode and killing 12 crewmen. Of one Lynx, six Wessex and five Chinook helicopters on board, only one Chinook survived - it left the Conveyor a few days earlier. The ship sank on May 28 while being towed off Pebble Island.

This should have put the Argentine forces in an unassailable position, but they were up against the British Armed Forces.

Galtieri made the huge error in underestimating the steely determination, bravery, training and skill of our forces heading their way, and the fortitude of Mrs Thatcher.

I, like many service personnel who have served in the Falklands, don’t think about it daily; however anniversaries, Remembrance or even a song on the radio can remind you of your time there.

Thinking back to places in the Falklands I’m reminded of San Carlos Water, the scene of the Battle of San Carlos.

This is a beautiful place, a place you would happily take your family for a holiday retreat.

It is a far cry from the Battle of San Carlos which occurred in May of 82. No scars or signs remain of the battle, it has returned to the beautiful serene place it has been for millennia.

The only indication I remember of any conflict is the Blue Beach Military Cemetery at San Carlos which remembers those who died during that battle, and those who are interned there.

I was able to visit or see many of the battle fields in the Falklands, and the thing which strikes you most is the quiet serenity of these places.

A far cry from the violence and mayhem endured by the service personnel at the time.

I remember driving past minefields on numerous occasions. These were well marked and fenced off – a luxury not afforded service personnel at the time.

I will always have utmost admiration for the servicemen, women, Merchant Navy, civilians and their families who endured so much.

2022 marks 40 years since the conflict. I sincerely hope the servicemen, women, families ,and civilians are remembered.

We as a society no longer have anyone who served in the First World War and serving members from the Second World War grow more scarce daily.

Sadly we have had many wars and conflicts since, however I believe we should recognise and give thanks to our service personnel while we can.