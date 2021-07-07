The Denmark fans charmed Sheffielders wherever they went 25 years ago this month and intrigued us with their strange fascination for the Orchard Square clock.

Portugal, Turkey and Croatia supporters also visited the city for their teams’ matches.

The city threw itself into the event, making the visitors feel welcome and hosting cultural events. It was one great party and the city seemed really empty when the visiting fans headed home again.

Here are just a few pictures of Sheffield’s Euro 96 experience. What do you remember? Tell us and share your pictures on our Facebook page, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.

1. Make some noise A band play their way along Devonshire Street as the climax to Sheffield's Euro 96 cultural festival ends on Devonshire Green Photo: DEAN ATKINS

2. Eagles banner flying Sheffield Hillsborough Eagles taking part in a Euro 96 parade Photo: Roger Nadal

3. That's gotta hurt! The final of a street entertainer's contest was held in Orchard Square, Sheffield during Euro 96. Gato Prato perform their daring act in front of the crowd Photo: Mike Waistell

4. Flying the flag Volunteers Simon Cookson (22) and Amanda Fryer (26) put up bunting in Tudor Square for the Sheffield Plays at Home festival during the Euros Photo: Roger Nadal