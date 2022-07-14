Doncaster Sheffield airport, formerly Robin Hood airport until 2016, could be closing with bosses saying that “aviation activity on the site may no longer be commercially viable.”

The first commercial flight departed the airport on April 28 2005 on route to Palma, and over the next 17 years, it has seen millions more customers take flights from the local airport.

The airport officially re-branded to Doncaster Sheffield Airport in 2016 after 11 years of being named Robin Hood airport.

From opening to passengers in 2005, we take a look back at the airport’s first few years in operation.

1. First flight The first commercial flight out of the then Robin Hood airport. 28/04/2005 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2. First Flight Preparations begin for the first flight out of the then Robin Hood airport. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3. Plane Watchers Plane watchers at Robin Hood airport stood around the fencing as the first flight prepares for take off. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4. Thomson Fly Alex Hunter (front), then Thomsonfly.com chief commercial officer, and David Ryall, then Robin Hood Airport managing director designate, are pictured at the announcement of the low cost airline's 'On Sale Date For Doncaster Flights' at the Mount Pleasant Hotel, Doncaster, yesterday. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales