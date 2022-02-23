Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996
Sheffield history: Do you remember drinking in these Steel City pubs in the 1990s?

Landlords and landladies from Sheffield’s city centre pubs in the 1990s feature in this gallery of old photos from 20 years ago.

By Diana Stannard
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 9:27 pm

Popping to the pub after work or on a weekend is a beloved pastime – here’s a look back at some of Sheffield’s former pub characters.

1. 1 - Newt and Chambers

Landlord of the Newt and Chambers pub on Charles Street Spencer Treasure with barmaid Kath dressed in French costume in 1996 to protest over the tax on British beer and French beer

2. 2 - Admiral Rodney Melvin and Carol Baugh landlord and lady of the Admiral Rodney pub on Loxley Road in 1996

Melvin and Carol Baugh landlord and lady of the Admiral Rodney pub on Loxley Road in 1996

3. 3 - Ecclesfield Working Men's Club

Steward of Ecclesfield WMC Brain Higgins pictured with his wife Doreen in 1996 who retired after 39 years behind the bar

4. 4 - The Bankers Draft

Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996

