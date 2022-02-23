Sheffield history: Do you remember drinking in these Steel City pubs in the 1990s?

Popping to the pub after work or on a weekend is a beloved pastime – here’s a look back at some of Sheffield’s former pub characters.
1. 1 - Newt and Chambers
Landlord of the Newt and Chambers pub on Charles Street Spencer Treasure with barmaid Kath dressed in French costume in 1996 to protest over the tax on British beer and French beer
Photo: JPI Media
2. 2 - Admiral Rodney Melvin and Carol Baugh landlord and lady of the Admiral Rodney pub on Loxley Road in 1996
Melvin and Carol Baugh landlord and lady of the Admiral Rodney pub on Loxley Road in 1996
Photo: JPI Media
3. 3 - Ecclesfield Working Men's Club
Steward of Ecclesfield WMC Brain Higgins pictured with his wife Doreen in 1996 who retired after 39 years behind the bar
Photo: JPI Media
4. 4 - The Bankers Draft
Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996
Photo: JPI Media