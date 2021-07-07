A pre-run warm-up session for the Race for Life at Don Valley Bowl in May 2005

Did we picture you in the Sheffield crowds for Don Valley Bowl events?

Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield has held all sorts of events over the years – and one featured a young Cheryl Tweedy!

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:18 am

A huge star now, she was then and a member of Girls Aloud when they played the big After Dark fireworks event, just two years after their success on ITV's Popstars: The Rivals. We’re mainly focusing on you all having a good time, though, at After Dark, various music festivals and charity events.

1. Cheryl in the chair

Cheryl Cole, when she was still Cheryl Tweedy of Girls Aloud, who performed at Sheffield's After Dark Bonfire Festival at Don Valley Bowl on November 5, 2004

Photo: PAUL DAVID DRABBLE

2. Blue fans

Star competition winners Louise Tye and Leanne Reynolds meet former Blue member Simon Webb backstage at the After Dark Bonfire night celebrations at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield on November 5, 2005

Photo: Paul David Drabble

3. Damp day

Visitors braving the damp conditions at the Mayfest held at the Don Valley Bowl on May 28, 2007

Photo: Mike Waistell

4. Taking a spin

Sara and Cameron Aniri on the tea cup rides at After Dark in Don Valley Bowl on November 5, 2009

Photo: Dennis Lound

Sheffield
