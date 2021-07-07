Did we picture you in the Sheffield crowds for Don Valley Bowl events?
Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield has held all sorts of events over the years – and one featured a young Cheryl Tweedy!
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:18 am
A huge star now, she was then and a member of Girls Aloud when they played the big After Dark fireworks event, just two years after their success on ITV's Popstars: The Rivals. We’re mainly focusing on you all having a good time, though, at After Dark, various music festivals and charity events.
If you have your own Don Valley Bowl reminiscences and pictures, you could post them on our Facebook group, Retro and Memories – Sheffield Star.
