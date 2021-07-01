Diana statue: Remembering the times the princess visited Sheffield and South Yorkshire

The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex will unveil a statue of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, later today on what would have been her 60th birthday.

By Lee Peace
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:34 pm

The statue will stand in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden and the royals hope it will help visitors to the palace "reflect on her life and her legacy."

Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a fatal car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997 - plunging the world into mourning.

We have delved into our archives to take a look at some of the Princess's visits to Sheffield and South Yorkshire over the years.

Diana was a regular visitor to South Yorkshire.

She made many visits including to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Cutlers’ Hall.

Visiting Sheffield Children's Hospital in 1989.
Meeting an excited group of mums and tots in Sheffield at Jessop's Hospital.
Undertaking a factory visit to Sheffield in 1984.
Greeting fans outside the Cutlers' Hall in Sheffield on July 16, 1991.
Visiting Jessop hospital.
