Diana statue: Remembering the times the princess visited Sheffield and South Yorkshire
The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex will unveil a statue of their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, later today on what would have been her 60th birthday.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:34 pm
The statue will stand in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden and the royals hope it will help visitors to the palace "reflect on her life and her legacy."
Princess Diana tragically lost her life in a fatal car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997 - plunging the world into mourning.
We have delved into our archives to take a look at some of the Princess's visits to Sheffield and South Yorkshire over the years.
She made many visits including to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Cutlers’ Hall.